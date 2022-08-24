Arun Jaitley supported true integration of J&K with India: LG Sinha

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that former finance minister, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, and Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley supported the true integration of J&K with India.

Attending the book launch of ‘A New India - Selected Writings of Arun Jaitley’ that was presided over by former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, the LG paid tributes to Jaitley saying that he had brought immense grace to public life.

“His pursuit for reforms under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the dream of making India a developed nation is realised soon,” he said. “Arun Jaitley was a man with vision, who vociferously supported the true integration of J&K with India, removing the discriminatory practices prevalent in the erstwhile state.”

The LG said that as the voice of the people of J&K, Jaitley in his blog on December 2, 2013, had highlighted their plight, demanding the abrogation of Article 370.