Arun Jaitley supported true integration of J&K with India: LG Sinha

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that former finance minister, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, and Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley supported the true integration of J&K with India.
Attending the book launch of ‘A New India - Selected Writings of Arun Jaitley’ that was presided over by former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, the LG paid tributes to Jaitley saying that he had brought immense grace to public life.
“His pursuit for reforms under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the dream of making India a developed nation is realised soon,” he said. “Arun Jaitley was a man with vision, who vociferously supported the true integration of J&K with India, removing the discriminatory practices prevalent in the erstwhile state.”
The LG said that as the voice of the people of J&K, Jaitley in his blog on December 2, 2013, had highlighted their plight, demanding the abrogation of Article 370.
“His last blog on August 6, 2019, was also on J&K. Through his writing he contributed immensely to bring equality and social justice to people of J&K,” he said. “His foremost priority was to enrich the nation and his voice for social justice, his priceless legacy will live.”
The LG said that his writing and this book would be a beacon of light for the new generation to follow his ideals and contribute towards nation-building.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of removing discrimination from J&K, which was strongly advocated by Jaitley was bearing fruits now.
“The development is taking place in every nook and corner of J&K,” the LG said.
“A towering man of ideas and ideals, Jaitley was undoubtedly one of the greatest speakers with a compassionate heart. From domestic and foreign policy to economic reforms, from a caring human being to a charismatic leader, he left a lasting impression on Indian politics,” he said. “Today, Jaitley is not amongst us but his vision and dream of a progressive nation will continue to guide coming generations.”
Sangeeta Jaitley, the wife of Arun Jaitley, threw light on the life of the former union minister and also talked about the public welfare endeavours of the Arun Jaitley Foundation.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari also attended the book launch.