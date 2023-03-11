As school dropout rate shoots up, Govt mulls mega enrollment campaign

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a mega enrollment drive to address the issue of rising dropout rates among the students in schools across J&K.

The drive aims to provide education to every child in J&K and ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of resources or access to education.

The announcement has been made by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) days after the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Ministry of Education revealed that the dropout rate of students in J&K schools nearly doubled at secondary level in 2021-22.

The official figures revealed that there has been no major improvement in the dropout rate of students at the primary level as well.