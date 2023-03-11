As school dropout rate shoots up, Govt mulls mega enrollment campaign

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a mega enrollment drive to address the issue of rising dropout rates among the students in schools across J&K.
The drive aims to provide education to every child in J&K and ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of resources or access to education.
The announcement has been made by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) days after the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Ministry of Education revealed that the dropout rate of students in J&K schools nearly doubled at secondary level in 2021-22.
The official figures revealed that there has been no major improvement in the dropout rate of students at the primary level as well.
In view of this, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has decided that the officials would conduct door-to-door visits to identify children who are not attending school and encourage them to enroll.
An order issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir reads that the enrolment drive of last session was a "mega success" due to the efforts of all the functionaries of the department especially teachers and heads of the schools.
"The School Education Department of J&K got recognition at national level," the order reads.
As the new session is likely to commence after the culmination of all examinations, the directorate has announced a 'mega enrolment campaign' for 10 days starting from March 15 of 2023 without affecting the schoolwork.
As per the order, the directorate from district Baramulla would launch the campaign.
As per the order, all the education officers including Joint Directors, Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Principal DIETs, HoDs of DIETs, Deputy CEOs, DEPOs, DIET faculty, Zonal Education Officers, and Zonal Education Planning officers have been directed to visit at least one or more habitations as a part of the door-to-door campaign in order to inspire field functionaries.
"The Cluster Heads will lead the campaign at cluster, Complex Head level while a door to door campaigning by HOIs and teachers, rallies by children should be held as well," the order reads. “The parent motivation camps involving School Management Committees and Village Education Committees (VEC) besides other community leaders, PRIs, and village elders should be roped in the enrollment drive as well. The Village Education Register should be updated in schools for identification of Out of School Children (OoSC) and Children with Special Needs."
As per the order, the enrollment drive would also focus on mainstreaming of OoSC out of school children (Dropouts and Never Enrolled) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN).
"The details of the new enrolment will be recorded in an online mode by the school heads on the link to be provided by the Directorate. The District Cultural Coordinators will coordinate the process at District level," the order reads.
The order reads that the funds for Community Mobilisation under Samagra Shiksha could be utilised for this campaign.
The DSEL recently revealed that the dropout rate of students at secondary level in J&K schools jumped from 3.7 percent in 2020-21 to 6 percent in 2021-22 academic session.
Meanwhile, the upcoming enrollment drive is expected to have a positive impact on the overall education scenario in J&K.