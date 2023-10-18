Ashish Kumar Mishra is new SSP Srinagar, G V Sundeep SSP Anantnag

Srinagar: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashish Kumar Mishra is the new Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar while G V Sundeep Chakravarthy has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag.

By the order, Rakesh Balwal, who was repatriated to Manipur cadre recently, has been formally relieved as SSP Srinagar and replaced by Ashish Kumar Mishra.

“In pursuance of the approval of Competent Authority for premature repatriation of Rakesh Balwal, IPS (MA: 2012) from AGMUT-cadre to his parent cadre - Manipur cadre, the officer is relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to enable him to join his parent cadre,” reads the order issued Union Territory Home Department.

In the interest of the administration, the order said that the transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect.

“Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SSP Srinagar; G V Sandeep Chakravarthy is transferred and posted as SSP Anantnag vice Ashish Kumar Mishra,” reads the order.