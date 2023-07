Ashura holiday on July 29

Srinagar: The government Thursday ordered that the holiday on account of “Ashura” would be observed on July 29, 2023, instead of July 28, 2023.

“In partial modification of Government Order No 1596-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated December 30, 2022, and Government Order No 1597-JK (GAD) of 2022, dated December 30, 2022, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of ‘Ashoora’ will now be observed on July 29, 2023, (Saturday) instead of July 28, 2023, (Friday),” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary, Sanjeev Verma.