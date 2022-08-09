ASHURA OBSERVED

Srinagar/Jammu, Aug 9: Ashura, marking the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala 1400 years ago, was observed with reverence and religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday.
Processions to mark the martyrdom were held amid tight security across and mild restrictions in Abi Guzar and some other parts of Srinagar.
Thousands of Shia mourners participated in the ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljanah’ processions across J&K.
However, no Tazia procession was allowed in the civil lines areas of the summer capital, where security forces had closed all roads leading to Abi Guzar Imambara since early Tuesday morning.
The traditional Ashura procession used to commence from Abi Guzar near Lal Chowk and pass through Basant Bagh, Habba Kadal, and Nalamar and culminate in the evening at Zadibal in old Srinagar before it was banned in 1990 on grounds that the mourning procession posed threat to law and order.
Thousands of ‘Azadars’ participated in the ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljanah’ processions in Srinagar downtown which passed through Mohalla Syed Afzal and Alamgari Bazaar and culminated at Zadibal Imambara.
The procession was led by senior Shia leaders.
On the occasion, they threw light on the life and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.
In Srinagar, Police had set up kiosks on various routes where processions were taken out.
Officials said that instructions were passed to facilitate processions and to ensure no force was used.
Ashura processions were also taken out in Baarji Harwan, Bemina, Gund Khwaja Qasim, Mirgund, Hanjiveera, Balhama, Panear, Tral, Devsar Kulgam, Sofipora Pahalgam, Chattergul, Achabal, Dangerpora, Sonawari, and several other places.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Ashura processions were taken out from Gazi Manzil to Imambara Yousufabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah, and Sonpah.
The biggest procession was taken out from Mirgund to Budgam Imambara.
In the Ganderbal district, Ashura processions were taken out at Bot Kullan and Dub.
A massive Ashura procession which commenced from Hussaini Sabeelgah Baghwanpora, Lal Bazaar passed through Masjid Imam Hussain and Hakim Mohalla and culminated at Imambara Abul Fazal Abbass, Baghwanpora.
Another major procession was reported from the Mirgund area that culminated at Imambara Budgam.
Thousands of mourners participated in a procession from Babul Alam Mirgund which culminated at MarkaziI Imambara Budgam.
Thousands of people participated in the Ashura processions in south Kashmir on Tuesday.
The main Muharram procession in south Kashmir was taken out from the Devsar area of Kulgam district to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.
Molvi Muhammad Maqbool, the chief cleric here, in his speech, highlighted the Waqa-e-Karbala and the sacrifices of 72 companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
Thousands of mourners participated in big Ashura processions in the Kargil district.
The annual ritual attracts thousands of Shia mourners from various villages to Kargil town.
These processions were organised by Islamia School Kargil and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust.
Reports said in Drass, Suru, Sankoo, Barso, Saliskote, and Chikten areas, people also observed the day of Ashura with religious zeal and took out processions in which thousands of men and women participated.
Meanwhile, authorities in Budgam district on Tuesday imposed restrictions in some areas to maintain law and order as members of the Shia community observed the Ashura.
The officials said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on the occasion of Ashura.
J&K administration on Saturday announced to continue the ban imposed on the traditional Muharram procession through the city centre in the larger public interest and to foil attempts of numerous groups “to hijack the processions to advance their objectives”.
In an order issued here, the District Magistrate Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that the decision not to allow the Muharram procession had been taken in a “larger public interest” and taking into account, among others, intelligence reports.
On Wednesday, the J&K and Ladakh High Court asked the government to take a call on the Muharram procession from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate here, observing that it was the “domain of the administration, security agencies, and other stakeholders to take a call on it”.
Ashura procession taken out in Jammu
In Jammu, an impressive Ashura procession was taken out by the Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu in the old city from Ziyarat Peer Mitha.
Mourners from across different regions of J&K participated to pay homage to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).
A brief Majlis was held by Moulana Syed Ghulam Hussain Rizvi from Iran Cultural House.
In his address, he stressed the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and briefed on why it was important to follow the path of Karbala.
After passing through the traditional route, the procession culminated at Karbala Complex at Wazarat Road where Majlis Sham-e-Ghariban was also held by Moulana Syed Ghulam Hussain Rizvi.
A procession was also taken out from New Plots by Anjuman-e-Haidery New Plot under the patronage of Shakeel Karbalai.
This merged with the main procession at Imam Bargah Sofi Shah Peer Mitha.
Addressing media persons, the president of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu, Syed Amanat Shah said, “We have to spread the message of Imam Hussain (AS) that we should never bow in front of the oppressor and always stand firm against the tyrant.”
He said that Ashura gives a message to the entire humanity to stand firm against the oppressor and never forgo responsibilities and sacrifice self for the cause.
Secretary Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu, Prof Sujat Khan said, “Karbala isn’t a battle between individuals, but a battle of ideologies.”
Senior journalist and member advisory committee Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu, Sohail Kazmi said, “We are highly thankful to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the administration for their role and support during all these days of Muharram.”
Vice President Anjuman-e-Imamia Syed Afaq Hussain Kazmi said, “The battle of Karbala is the only battle in history in which blood succeeded over the sword.”
Joint Secretary of the Anjuman, Syed Ayaz Naqvi thanked all the organisations for extending their full cooperation and support during the procession by installing different stalls as refreshments for the mourners.
He also extended gratitude to Anjuman-e-Haidery, Anjuman-e-Hussaini, Kargil Colony Bathindi, All Ladakh Muslim Students Association Jammu (ALMSAJ), volunteers of Shaheed Muttahiri Library New Plots, administration of MESWL and people from Poonch, Rajouri, Gursai, Surankote, Mandi, Chanderkot, and Kashmir for showing exemplary discipline during the procession.
Anjuman-e-Imamia also thanked former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, senior BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi, BJP spokesman Tahir Hussain, Dogra Sadar Sabha President Gulchain Singh Charak, senior BJP leader Devender Rana, and various religious and social organisations for their presence and support during the Muharram procession and for making it a peaceful and successful event.