ASHURA OBSERVED

Srinagar/Jammu, Aug 9: Ashura, marking the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala 1400 years ago, was observed with reverence and religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday.

Processions to mark the martyrdom were held amid tight security across and mild restrictions in Abi Guzar and some other parts of Srinagar.

Thousands of Shia mourners participated in the ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljanah’ processions across J&K.

However, no Tazia procession was allowed in the civil lines areas of the summer capital, where security forces had closed all roads leading to Abi Guzar Imambara since early Tuesday morning.

The traditional Ashura procession used to commence from Abi Guzar near Lal Chowk and pass through Basant Bagh, Habba Kadal, and Nalamar and culminate in the evening at Zadibal in old Srinagar before it was banned in 1990 on grounds that the mourning procession posed threat to law and order.