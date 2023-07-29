Ashura observed with reverence

Srinagar: To pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and his companions for their supreme sacrifice, Youm-e-Ashura was observed with reverence and religious fervour throughout Kashmir on Saturday.

Every year, this day is observed on 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar to commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions at Karbala to uphold the truth.

Clad in black attire, carrying black banners, mourners paid respect to Imam Husain (AS) and his companions while taking out huge mourning processions at several places across Kashmir.

Alam and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all districts across Kashmir. Thousands of Azadars participated in the Alam and Zuljanah processions carried out from Alipur, Bota Kadal area of the city that culminated at the Imambargah Zadibal in the late hours of Saturday.

The entire stretch was crammed with the mourners waving Islamic flags.