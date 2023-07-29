Ashura observed with reverence

Srinagar: To pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and his companions for their supreme sacrifice, Youm-e-Ashura was observed with reverence and religious fervour throughout Kashmir on Saturday.
Every year, this day is observed on 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar to commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions at Karbala to uphold the truth.
Clad in black attire, carrying black banners, mourners paid respect to Imam Husain (AS) and his companions while taking out huge mourning processions at several places across Kashmir.
Alam and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all districts across Kashmir. Thousands of Azadars participated in the Alam and Zuljanah processions carried out from Alipur, Bota Kadal area of the city that culminated at the Imambargah Zadibal in the late hours of Saturday.
The entire stretch was crammed with the mourners waving Islamic flags.
While the Zuljinah procession is taken out only on ‘Ashura’, the Alam and Tazia processions are taken out regularly from the first day of Muharram, which also marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year.
Shia leader Moulvi Imran Raza Ansari led the procession.
On the occasion, Ansari threw light on the life and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.
Besides Ansari, several religious and political leaders participated in the processions that culminated peacefully.
The traditional Ashura procession used to commence from Abi Guzar near Lal Chowk and pass through the areas of Basant Bagh, Haba Kadal, and Nala Mar and culminate in the evening at Zadibal in old Srinagar before it was banned 34 years ago on the grounds that the mourning procession posed threat to law and order.
Although there were no restrictions in any part of Kashmir, as a precautionary measure in the city, the authorities had deployed additional security forces at sensitive locations including Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Maisuma, Kothi Bagh, Kral Khud, M R Gunj, Habba Kadal, Nowhatta, and Khanyar.
Mourners were seen carrying banners and raising slogans in praise of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions who sacrificed their lives at Karbala, some 1400 years ago.
Several volunteer groups had set up camps along the route of procession where hot and cold beverages were being served to the mourners.
Besides, Sunni Muslims also organised Ijtimas on the occasion in local Masjids here, during which clerics threw light on the teachings of Imam Husain (AS) and also narrated the events of Karbala.
After Zadibal in Srinagar, the second major procession was taken out at Imambargah of Mirgund and after passing through various lanes and by-lanes, it ended at the historic Imambargah of Budgam in central Kashmir.
A large procession was also taken from Babapora Magam, which culminated at Ahmadpora in Budgam.
Reports of Zuljanah and Alam processions were also received from all districts of Kashmir including Dab Wakora in Ganderbal, Pattan and Qazipora in Baramulla, Gongwa, Wakharwan, Chhatergul, Sallar and Devsar in south Kashmir.
In Srinagar, Police had set-up kiosks on various routes where processions were taken out.
Officials said that instructions were passed on to facilitate processions and to ensure no force was used.
Ashura processions were also taken out in Baarji Harwan, Bemina, Gund Khwaja Qasim, Mirgund, Hanjiveera, Balhama, Panear, Tral, Devsar Kulgam, Sofipora Pahalgam, Chattergul, Achabal, Dangerpora, Sonawari and several other places.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district Ashura processions were taken out from Gazi Manzil to Imambargah Yousufabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah, and Sonpah.
On Thursday, thousands of Shia mourners walked through the heart of Srinagar after the J&K government allowed a Muharram procession for the first time in more than three decades.
The decision to allow the procession on the 8th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year that began on July 19 this year, has been hailed in different quarters.
Shias around the world take out Ashura processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala (680 AD; 10 Muharram 61 AH) in present day Iraq.