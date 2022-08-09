Ashura processions taken out in Kargil

Ganderbal: Paying rich tributes and commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala, Ashura processions were taken out with religious fervor in the Kargil district on Tuesday.

The Muharram mourning processions in Kargil were taken out with great devotion and fervour.

Jamiat Ulema Isna Asharia Kargil (JUAIK), Ladakh members from the adjacent areas of Kargil town participated in the procession.

During the procession, mourners were seen beating their chests and reciting lamentations in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala.

The mourners were offered water and other refreshments by different organisations to express their devotion.

The speakers threw light on the life of Hazrat Abass Alamdar, the brother of Imam Hussain, who is known for his sacrifices and his allegiance to him.