Ashura processions taken out in Kargil

Ganderbal: Paying rich tributes and commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala, Ashura processions were taken out with religious fervor in the Kargil district on Tuesday.
The Muharram mourning processions in Kargil were taken out with great devotion and fervour.
Jamiat Ulema Isna Asharia Kargil (JUAIK), Ladakh members from the adjacent areas of Kargil town participated in the procession.
During the procession, mourners were seen beating their chests and reciting lamentations in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala.
The mourners were offered water and other refreshments by different organisations to express their devotion.
The speakers threw light on the life of Hazrat Abass Alamdar, the brother of Imam Hussain, who is known for his sacrifices and his allegiance to him.
They said that even after 14 centuries, Imam Husain's memory is alive in the hearts and minds of Muslims.
The processions under the banner of Anjuman-e-Jamiat-ul-Ulema Isna Ashariya, Kargil (AJUIAK), Islamia School Kargil, and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) after passing through the Main Bazar Kargil culminated at Qatilgah and Hussaini Park Kargil where the scholars delved on the essence of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and the message of the triumph of good over evil which emanates from the tragedy of Karbala.
The mourners in the mourning processions were wailing and beating their chests in memory of Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions who made supreme sacrifices to uplift truth, righteousness, justice, and human values.
Ashura processions were also held at Sub Divisional Headquarters Drass, Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan, and several other parts of the Kargil district.
The authorities had made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and proper conduct of the mourning processions.
Meanwhile, Ashura was also observed in the Kullan, Nilgrath, and Dab areas of the Ganderbal district where congregations were held.
The civil and police administration had made adequate arrangements for the day.
Police officials were seen distributing refreshments among the mourners.