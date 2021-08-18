ASHURA TODAY

“Alam” and “Zuljanah” processions would be taken out in all districts across Kashmir and Ladakh. Thousands of “Azadars” would participate in a procession in downtown Srinagar which is supposed to pass through Mohalla Syed Afzal, Alamgari Bazar and culminated at Zadibal Imambargah.

Ashura processions would also be taken out in Baarji Harwan, Bemina, Gund Khwaja Qasim, Mirgund, Hanjiveera, Balhama, Panear, Tral, Divsar Kulgam, Sofipora Pahalgam, Chattergul, Achabal, Dangerpora, Sonawari and scores of other places.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district Ashura processions would be taken out from Gazi Manzil to Imambara Yousufabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah and Sonpah. The biggest procession was taken out from Mirgund to Imambargah Budgam.

Ashura processions would also taken out in Ladakh’s remote Turtuk, Partappora and Chushut.

On Wednesday, severe restrictions were put in place in some parts of Srinagar to stop Muharram processions. Several Shia mourners were detained at various places by police.

The restrictions were put in place in city areas since Tuesday morning also. Besides heavy deployment of security forces was made in areas where there were apprehensions about the processions taking place. The security forces had blocked roads at many places—including Karan Nagar, Jehangir Chowk, Iqbal Park, Tourist Reception Centre, The Bund,Abi Guzar and Budshah Chowk—with concertina wire and armored vehicles to prevent the Shia mourners from taking out the procession.

The security forces have laid concertina wire and have erected barricades to stop Muharram processions. The restrictions hit normal work in government departments while a few commercial areas remained shut throughout the day.

Pertinently, the practice of taking out Muharram processions at the city centre was banned in 1989 after militancy broke out in J&K. However, large processions would be allowed in all Shia majority areas of Srinagar’s Zadibal and Hasnabadh areas and Budgam.

Last year, clashes broke out between the mourners and security forces in many areas of city.