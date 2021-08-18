ASHURA TODAY

Srinagar: Youme Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, will be observed with religious sanctity across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday even as authorities are likely to impose restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent processions in and around the city-center, Lal Chowk.
The day is observed as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1353 years ago.
The first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram 2021 started on August 10, 2021. The Tenth day of Muharram is known as the Day of Ashura will fall on Thursday.
Officials said all additional personnel of police and CRPF will be deployed at “sensitive” locations including Lal Chowk, Jahangir Chowk, Maisuma, Kothibagh, Kralkhud, M R Gunj, Haba Kadal, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Ram Munshi Bagh, Dalgate and Khanyar as precautionary measure.
They said restrictions will likely remain in place in areas falling under five police stations including Maisuma, Kralkhud, Kothibagh, Shaheed Gunj and Ram Munshi Bagh.
Elaborate security arrangements, officials said, have been made to avoid any untoward incident Ashura. Law enforcement agencies, including police and paramilitary forces have been put on standby.
The Ashura procession would traditionally start from Guru Bazar and Shaheed Gunj areas of the Srinagar’s downtown and pass through Maulana Azad Road and Residency Road, Dalgate, to end at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.
“Alam” and “Zuljanah” processions would be taken out in all districts across Kashmir and Ladakh. Thousands of “Azadars” would participate in a procession in downtown Srinagar which is supposed to pass through Mohalla Syed Afzal, Alamgari Bazar and culminated at Zadibal Imambargah.
Ashura processions would also be taken out in Baarji Harwan, Bemina, Gund Khwaja Qasim, Mirgund, Hanjiveera, Balhama, Panear, Tral, Divsar Kulgam, Sofipora Pahalgam, Chattergul, Achabal, Dangerpora, Sonawari and scores of other places.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district Ashura processions would be taken out from Gazi Manzil to Imambara Yousufabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah and Sonpah. The biggest procession was taken out from Mirgund to Imambargah Budgam.
Ashura processions would also taken out in Ladakh’s remote Turtuk, Partappora and Chushut.
On Wednesday, severe restrictions were put in place in some parts of Srinagar to stop Muharram processions. Several Shia mourners were detained at various places by police.
The restrictions were put in place in city areas since Tuesday morning also. Besides heavy deployment of security forces was made in areas where there were apprehensions about the processions taking place. The security forces had blocked roads at many places—including Karan Nagar, Jehangir Chowk, Iqbal Park, Tourist Reception Centre, The Bund,Abi Guzar and Budshah Chowk—with concertina wire and armored vehicles to prevent the Shia mourners from taking out the procession.
The security forces have laid concertina wire and have erected barricades to stop Muharram processions. The restrictions hit normal work in government departments while a few commercial areas remained shut throughout the day.
Pertinently, the practice of taking out Muharram processions at the city centre was banned in 1989 after militancy broke out in J&K. However, large processions would be allowed in all Shia majority areas of Srinagar’s Zadibal and Hasnabadh areas and Budgam.
Last year, clashes broke out between the mourners and security forces in many areas of city.