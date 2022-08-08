ASHURA TODAY

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements and restrictions, Youm-e-Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), would be observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with solemnity to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

The authorities are likely to impose restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent processions.

The day is observed as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1383 years according to the Hijri calendar and 1342 years according to the Gregorian calendar.

The first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram 2022 started on July 31, 2022, and the 10th day of Muharram known as the Day of Ashura falls on Tuesday.