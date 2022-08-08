ASHURA TODAY

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements and restrictions, Youm-e-Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), would be observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with solemnity to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.
The authorities are likely to impose restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent processions.
The day is observed as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1383 years according to the Hijri calendar and 1342 years according to the Gregorian calendar.
The first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram 2022 started on July 31, 2022, and the 10th day of Muharram known as the Day of Ashura falls on Tuesday.
Officials said all additional personnel of Police and CRPF would be deployed at sensitive locations including Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Maisuma, Kothibagh, Kralkhud, M R Gunj, Habba Kadal, Safakadal, Nowhatta, Ram Munshi Bagh, Dalgate, and Khanyar as a precautionary measure.
Officials said that an elaborate security arrangement had been made to avoid any untoward incident on Ashura.
Law enforcement agencies, including Police and paramilitary forces, have been put on standby.
The Ashura procession used to traditionally start from Guru Bazaar and Shaheed Gunj areas of Srinagar and pass through Maulana Azad Road, Residency Road, and Dalgate and end at Alamgari Bazaar and Zadibal.
“Alam” and “Zuljanah” processions would be taken out in all districts across Kashmir and Ladakh. Thousands of “Azadars” would participate in a procession in Srinagar downtown, which is supposed to pass through Mohalla Syed Afzal, Alamgari Bazaar, and culminate at Zadibal Imam Bargah.
Ashura processions would also be taken out in Baarji Harwan, Bemina, Gund Khwaja Qasim, Mirgund, Hanjiveera, Balhama, Panear, Tral, Divsar Kulgam, Sofipora Pahalgam, Chattergul, Achabal, Dangerpora, Sonawari, and scores of other places.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Ashura processions would be taken out from Gazi Manzil to Imam Bargah Yousufabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah, and Sonpah.
The biggest procession was taken out from Mirgund to Imam Bargah Budgam.
Ashura processions would also be taken out in Ladakh’s remote Turtuk, Partappora, and Chushut.
On Sunday, severe restrictions were put in place in some parts of Srinagar to stop the Muharram processions.
Police detained several Shia mourners at various places.
The restrictions were put in place in city areas on Sunday morning.
Besides heavy deployment of security forces was made in areas where there were apprehensions about the processions taking place.
The security forces had blocked roads at many places including Karan Nagar, Jehangir Chowk, Iqbal Park, Tourist Reception Centre, The Bund, Abi Guzar, and Budshah Chowk with concertina wires and armored vehicles to prevent the Shia mourners from taking out the procession.
The security forces have laid concertina wires and erected barricades to stop Muharram processions. The restrictions hit normal work in government departments while a few commercial areas remained closed throughout the day.
The practice of taking out Muharram processions in the City Centre was banned in 1989 after militancy started in J&K.
However, large processions would be allowed in all Shia-majority areas of Srinagar like Zadibal and Hasnabadh areas and Budgam.
Last year, clashes broke out between the mourners and security forces in many areas of the city.