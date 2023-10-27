Asian Para Games: J&K teen sensation Sheetal wins individual gold; scores hat-trick of medals

Jammu: In an epoch-making moment, J&K’s teen sensation from hilly district of Kishtwar, Sheetal Devi Friday scored a hat-trick of medals by winning a gold medal in the archery women's individual compound open event at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

With this feat, 16-year-old Sheetal also became the first Indian female to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games.

On Thursday, she along with Rakesh Kumar had bagged the gold medal in mixed team compound event at Asian Para Games 2022 while a day before she, along with Sarita, had won a silver in women’s doubles compound event.

Her overwhelming feat won instant appreciation from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, besides others.

PM Modi congratulated Sheetal Devi for winning a gold medal by describing her feat as “a testament to her grit and determination.”

“Proud of Sheetal Devi on her extraordinary Gold Medal in Archery Women's Individual Compound open event at the Asian Para Games. This achievement is a testament to her grit and determination,” the Prime Minister posted on X, along with her photo in action.

LG Manoj Sinha too lauded Sheetal for her historic achievement. “A momentous achievement! Congratulations to Sheetal Devi for spectacular Gold Medal victory in the archery Women’s Individual Compound Open event #AsianParaGames2022,” the congratulatory note, posted on his official handle (X) read.