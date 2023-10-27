Asian Para Games: J&K teen sensation Sheetal wins individual gold; scores hat-trick of medals

Jammu: In an epoch-making moment, J&K’s teen sensation from hilly district of Kishtwar, Sheetal Devi Friday scored a hat-trick of medals by winning a gold medal in the archery women's individual compound open event at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.
With this feat, 16-year-old Sheetal also became the first Indian female to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games.
On Thursday, she along with Rakesh Kumar had bagged the gold medal in mixed team compound event at Asian Para Games 2022 while a day before she, along with Sarita, had won a silver in women’s doubles compound event.
Her overwhelming feat won instant appreciation from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, besides others.
PM Modi congratulated Sheetal Devi for winning a gold medal by describing her feat as “a testament to her grit and determination.”
“Proud of Sheetal Devi on her extraordinary Gold Medal in Archery Women's Individual Compound open event at the Asian Para Games. This achievement is a testament to her grit and determination,” the Prime Minister posted on X, along with her photo in action.
LG Manoj Sinha too lauded Sheetal for her historic achievement. “A momentous achievement! Congratulations to Sheetal Devi for spectacular Gold Medal victory in the archery Women’s Individual Compound Open event #AsianParaGames2022,” the congratulatory note, posted on his official handle (X) read.
Sheetal defeated her Singaporean competitor 144-142 to win the Gold medal.
Earlier on Thursday the Indian duo of Sheetal and Suresh Kumar defeated the Chinese pair (151-149) in the finals to clinch mixed team gold.
Notably Rakesh Kumar also belongs to J&K. He hails from Katra of Reasi district. Significantly, Rakesh too won his second consecutive medal today in the form of Silver.
Sheetal, given her determination and resilience, has already qualified for the ensuing Paralympic Games, 2024 in Paris.
On Wednesday, Sheetal along with Sarita had won silver medal in women’s Doubles Compound archery event after losing to China’s Lin and Zhang (150-152).
Sheetal Devi, hailing from the remote village of Loi Dhar in Kishtwar, in August this year had clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Para-Archery World Championship held in the Czech Republic.
On its basis, she had qualified for the ensuing Paralympics, 2024 in Paris.
Born without hands (Phocomelia), Sheetal’s journey from the rugged mountains of her homeland to the international stage is a testament to the human spirit's indomitable power.
Recognizing her exceptional talent and drive, the Indian army took her under its wing, providing both educational support and facilitating medical assistance. With the support of Bengaluru-based Meghna Girish, actor Anupam Kher, and the NGO 'The Being You', Sheetal was equipped with bionic arms.
Under the guidance of National Coach of Archery (Paralympics) Kuldeep Baidwan, Sheetal underwent rigorous training and honed her skills in archery. In the Para-Archery World Championship in the Czech Republic, she secured Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, etching her name in history as the world's first armless woman archer.