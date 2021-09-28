Asia's longest tunnel in J&K coming up ahead of schedule

Sonamarg: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday said the Zojila tunnel project, which will be Asia's longest tunnel, is a challenging task for the construction company even as he expressed satisfaction over the pace of work going on.

The Union Minister said the construction agency has been asked to complete the project by December 2023 well ahead of the scheduled time.

The Union Minister on the second day of his visit to J&K on Tuesday, visited twin tunnel projects, Z-Morh and Zojila, coming up on Srinagar-Leh highway to review the progress and pace of work.

The minister visited east portal of main Zojila tunnel near Meenamarg on Kargil side where he was briefed by the NHIDCL and Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) officials about the tunnel work.