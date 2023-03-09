ASP Bandipora attached with PHQ

His attachment came a day after another senior Police officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Adil Mushtaq was ordered to be attached by the DGP following allegations of “professional misconduct”.

DGP Dilbag Singh, in an order issued on March 8 had attached SDPO Nowgam Adil Mushtaq with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders.

“In view of some allegations of professional misconduct, Adil Mushtaq, DySP KPS-155772 (SDPO Nowgam) is hereby attached with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders,” the order issued by the DGP had read.

“Sumit Kumar Sharma, KPS 185679, DySP PC Srinagar in addition to his own will look after the assignment of SDPO Nowgam,” the order had read.