ASP Bandipora attached with PHQ

Jammu: The government Thursday attached Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bandipora Ashiq Hussain Tak with the Police Headquarters J&K, with immediate effect.
“In the interest of administration, Ashiq Hussain Tak, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, is hereby attached with the Police Headquarters, J&K, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, referring to communiqué U O No PHQ/CIV/1069 dated March 8, 2023, from the Director General of Police (DGP), J&K.
His attachment came a day after another senior Police officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Adil Mushtaq was ordered to be attached by the DGP following allegations of “professional misconduct”.
DGP Dilbag Singh, in an order issued on March 8 had attached SDPO Nowgam Adil Mushtaq with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders.
“In view of some allegations of professional misconduct, Adil Mushtaq, DySP KPS-155772 (SDPO Nowgam) is hereby attached with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders,” the order issued by the DGP had read.
“Sumit Kumar Sharma, KPS 185679, DySP PC Srinagar in addition to his own will look after the assignment of SDPO Nowgam,” the order had read.