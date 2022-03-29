Assam-Meghalaya sign border pact; Home Minister Shah terms it historic

“It is a historic day for the Northeast,” Shah said at the function held at the Ministry of Home Affairs here. The home minister said with the signing of the agreement, 70 per cent of the border dispute between the two states has been resolved.

There are 36 villages in the six places, covering an area of 36.79 sq km, with regard to which the agreement has been reached.

The two states had formed three committees each in August last year to go into the vexed boundary question. The constitution of the panels had followed two rounds of talks between Sarma and Sangma where the neighbouring states resolved to settle the dispute in a phased manner.