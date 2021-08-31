Assembly elections in J&K after delimitation exercise is over: LG

Sinha made the remarks at an event organised as part of parliamentary outreach programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Union ministers.

"The security situation has improved now compared to previous years.... There have been fewer incidents of killing of Panchayat leaders this year compared to last year," he said at the press conference after the event.

He assured the Panchayat members that they will be provided security and enough measures have already been taken in that direction.

In his speech at the event, Sinha said he was aware of the problems faced by elected representatives.

"The security problems here are general. We are trying to provide a secure environment by using all means available to us. I assure you that your accommodation, security and other things will be taken care of. We will surely do whatever it takes to make the Panchayati Raj arrangement stronger and I am duty bound for that," he said.

Speaking at the programme earlier, National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah raised the issue of security of panchayat members and said providing security to political activists was very important for them to work on the ground.

"One of the most important things that we have to look after is the security of these panchayat members because they will be the first target (of the militants). Politicians will be targeted, we are targeted anyway. (Those) who stand with the nation will have to face those (threats),” Abdullah said in his speech.

Sinha said the Panchayati Raj system was a new situation for J&K and while attempts were being made to make it better, “we cannot expect it to improve in a year”.

“I say this with responsibility that sustained efforts are being made to improve it and I assure you that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that stronger PRIs in J&K will make the democracy stronger here and development will also speed up,” he said.

Referring to another point raised by Abdullah about the previous governments in the erstwhile state not being able to implement the 73rd amendment which paved the way for a three-tier Panchayati Raj system due to some problems, Sinha said he was happy that people participated in large numbers in the exercise to make it happen.