‘Assembly elections in J&K soon after Delimitation process’

“Major changes began in 2019 under the leadership of Shri Modi in Kashmir. Only 87 MLAs, six MPs and three families used to share power in Jammu & Kashmir, today more than 30,000 people’s representatives from the village level to the Union Territory leveling are serving the people,”

“Some political parties are hurt because Panchayati Raj has taken effect away from clutches of their families and they say that after the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, the law and order situation has deteriorated,” the Home Minister said.