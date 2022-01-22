‘Assembly elections in J&K soon after Delimitation process’

Srinagar: Stating that Jammu and Kashmir will get full statehood as soon as the situation in the Union Territory becomes normal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the process of Delimitation has begun, while assembly elections in J&K will be held soon after this exercise gets completed. The Home Minister was speaking after virtually releasing India's first "District Good Governance Index" from New Delhi.
“As far as the democratic process is concerned, Delimitation has begun and elections will be held immediately and after that, as soon as the situation becomes normal, Jammu & Kashmir will get full Statehood. I urge you all to focus on development; especially the youth of the Valley should participate in the development process, the new political process, in the democratic process and make your future bright,” Shah said.
The Home Minister said till August 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir was electing 87 MLAs and 6 MPs and only “three families were ruling the erstwhile state.” However, Shah said of late there has been a focus on inclusive and grass-roots level governance.
“Major changes began in 2019 under the leadership of Shri Modi in Kashmir. Only 87 MLAs, six MPs and three families used to share power in Jammu & Kashmir, today more than 30,000 people’s representatives from the village level to the Union Territory leveling are serving the people,”
“Some political parties are hurt because Panchayati Raj has taken effect away from clutches of their families and they say that after the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, the law and order situation has deteriorated,” the Home Minister said.