[ Assistant Professors’ selection ] High Court asks authorities to allow PhD holders in exam provisionally

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the authorities to provisionally allow PhD holders to appear in examination for Assistant Professor (AP) for Government College of Engineering and Technology in Higher Education Department.

The Court also asked Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to decide within a month an application filed before it wherein advertisement notification for selection of APs in Government College of Engineering and Technology has been challenged.

The petitioners have challenged non-inclusion of the qualification of PhD in the eligibility criteria in the notification issued on June 30 with reference to the posts in the field of Civil Engineering/Computer Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical & Electronics and Electrical Engineering, as B.E/B.Tech and Master’s Degree in relevant branch with first class or equivalent either in BE/B. Tech or Master’s Degree.