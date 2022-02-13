Associate members to file suggestions today | Will seek review of few proposals; no role of party in Delimitation Commission’s functioning: BJP

Jammu: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday stated that the party’s Associate members would “put forth concerns of people in some pockets” and “few suggestions” before the Delimitation Commission on February 14 with the request to “relook and rework.”
The Commission, while sharing its draft proposals with its Associate members on February 4, had asked them to submit their suggestions or objections on February 14. Following it, the draft will be put in public domain for eliciting opinions or concerns.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and the chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said that the Delimitation Commission had worked in a transparent manner after criss-crossing different areas of the Union Territory and meeting cross sections of the people and the party had no role in its functioning.
Taking a dig at the political detractors, Raina said that majority of the people across J&K were happy with the draft proposals which provided justice to the deprived sections but some vested interests were raising a hue and cry. He pointed out that the objections of opponents like Congress, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party were inspired by their “politics of opportunism and exploitation.”
Sethi, while addressing a press conference at the party office, stated that his party believed that the delimitation rectified historical blunders and set right the true democracy by adding six seats to Jammu and one to Kashmir.
Sethi said that the Delimitation Commission’s report would empower Jammu to compete and march ahead with Kashmir as the criterion applied by it (Commission) distributed seats proportionate to population subject to application of norms of law like geographic terrain connectivity communication etc.
He said that new parliamentary constituency named Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag “would stabilize nationalistic voices in the constituency.” “It will also lead to more compatibility and understanding between two provinces and new political vistas to people of Poonch-Rajouri leading to their empowerment,” he said.
Duo averred that the party received “number of representations of resentment in some areas” and they would be brought to the notice of the Commission by two Associate members from BJP, briefing it about problems and difficulties in some areas, which needed to be “relooked and reworked.”
In this connection, they referred to Suchetgarh constituency along the International Border where the party faced opposition from its activists. Raina pointed out that the party would seek de-reservation of R S Pura constituency