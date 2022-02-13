Associate members to file suggestions today | Will seek review of few proposals; no role of party in Delimitation Commission’s functioning: BJP

Jammu: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday stated that the party’s Associate members would “put forth concerns of people in some pockets” and “few suggestions” before the Delimitation Commission on February 14 with the request to “relook and rework.”

The Commission, while sharing its draft proposals with its Associate members on February 4, had asked them to submit their suggestions or objections on February 14. Following it, the draft will be put in public domain for eliciting opinions or concerns.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and the chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said that the Delimitation Commission had worked in a transparent manner after criss-crossing different areas of the Union Territory and meeting cross sections of the people and the party had no role in its functioning.