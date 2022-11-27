At -2.1 degrees Celsius, Srinagar records season’s coldest night

The Meteorological Department (MeT) revealed that the minimum temperatures continued to settle below freezing point in Kashmir as the majority of stations recorded sub-zero temperatures.

It said that the minimum temperature at Gulmarg ski-resort was recorded at minus 1 degree Celsius while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kokernag in south Kashmir settled at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius while in Qazigund the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.