At 35 deg C, Srinagar sees hottest July day in eight years

Srinagar: Srinagar recorded the hottest July day in eight years on Sunday as the maximum temperature in the city touched 35 degrees Celsius, with the MET Office forecasting moderate to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir over three days from Monday.

Srinagar city recorded the maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, over five degrees above the normal for this time of the season, a MET official said.

He said Sunday was the hottest day of the season so far in the city and the hottest in the month of July in eight years.

Previously, the city had recorded the maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius on July 29, 2013, the official said.

He said the all time high maximum temperature in the city in this month was 39.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 15, 1973.