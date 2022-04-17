At 5-day conclave, Army commanders to assess national security challenges, Ukraine war implications

New Delhi: Top Army commanders will carry out an extensive review of India's national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan as well as assess any possible geopolitical implication of the Russia-Ukraine war for the region at a five-day conclave beginning Monday.

The conclave will be held at the national capital from April 18-22 and will be chaired by Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.

The commanders will also focus on specific plans for capability development and boosting operational preparedness of the 1.3 million-strong force, officials said on Sunday.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.