At Kheer Bhawani temple, spirited Kashmiri Pandits yearn for peace

Devotees had started arriving at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple since Tuesday to celebrate the annual festival. Kashmiri Pandits, in particular, were in high spirits and celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm.

Nestled in the shade of mammoth Chinar trees in this village, the temple witnessed participation of devotees and most of them included migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who had come from various parts of J&K and outside the UT.

The entire route from Ganderbal to the shrine wore a festive look as vehicles carrying the pilgrims in colourful dresses converged in long rows there. Singing hymns and chanting slogans, the devotees made it to the Kheer Bhawani temple.

Walking barefoot, the devotees carried rose petals and offered tribute to the Goddess as men took a dip in the stream close to the shrine.