At LG’s Mulaqaat, grassroot issues get LG’s attention

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that effective handling of complaints and grievances was fundamental to accountability and prompt resolution of people’s concerns in a timely and cost-effective way.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the people during the latest edition of ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’- a live public grievance hearing programme, the LG directed the officers to strengthen public confidence.

He also passed on-spot directions to resolve their complaints.