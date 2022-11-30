At LG’s Mulaqaat, grassroot issues get LG’s attention

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that effective handling of complaints and grievances was fundamental to accountability and prompt resolution of people’s concerns in a timely and cost-effective way.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the people during the latest edition of ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’- a live public grievance hearing programme, the LG directed the officers to strengthen public confidence.
He also passed on-spot directions to resolve their complaints.
“People want to be heard and expect quick action from the administration. LG’s Mulaqaat has emerged as a people-friendly platform, which enables and values complaints and ensures grievances are handled promptly and accountability is fixed for further improvements,” the LG said. “Listening to the people first is the top priority of the administration. The ease of conversations through LG’s Mulaqaat stimulates different departments to support citizen-centric system that provides seamless and integrated public services to meet the increasing societal expectations.”
He said that feedback system on complaints handling had ensured equitable, objective, and unbiased process.
“All the departments are working in an efficient, effective, integrated, and coherent manner with increased citizen participation,” the LG said.
Noting that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) were the face of the administration, he called upon officials to discharge their responsibilities and serve the common man with utmost sensitivity, besides adhering to the timelines of developmental projects and ensuring close synergy between different government agencies to achieve optimal results on the ground.
Taking note of the grievances regarding the delays in issuance of revenue extracts, the LG directed all the DCs to personally monitor the extension of revenue services.
On the issue of damaged building of Government Middle School, Gadyara, Ramban, the concerned DC informed the LG that the school had been declared unsafe during the safety audit.
The DC informed the LG that the school had also been included among the unsafe schools by the Union Ministry for the repair and reconstruction works.
A participant Sumair Javed Khan drew the attention of the authorities to the dilapidated condition of the road from Rajouri town to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU).
The LG assured the participant that the administration was aware of the issue and necessary action had already been initiated to provide relief to the people at the earliest.
On the issue of functioning of the streetlights at Pahalgam raised by a participant Showkat Ahmad from Anantnag, the concerned officers briefed the chair on the measures taken to address this issue with alacrity.
During the interaction, most of the randomly-selected participants expressed their gratitude to the LG for prompt redressal of their grievances by the authorities.
The LG directed the DCs and other officials to coordinate with the Science and Technology Department for effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Surakshaevam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme and installation of solar pumps and rooftop solar panels.
Commissioner Secretary Public Grievances Rehana Batul informed the LG about the progress and status of grievances received on JK-IGRAMS.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo; ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh were present during the interaction.