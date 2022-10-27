At Shaurya Diwas celebrations in Srinagar, Rajnath Singh pledges India will reclaim PoK

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said that the government aims to implement the resolution unanimously passed in the Parliament on February 22, 1994, to reclaim PoK.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations in Srinagar to commemorate the 75th year of air landing operations of the Indian Army in 1947, he pointed out that some areas illegally occupied by Pakistan were still devoid of progress.
“Pakistan is fully responsible for inhuman incidents against innocent Indians in PoK. In the times to come, Pakistan will face the result of its atrocities. Today, the region of J&K and Ladakh is touching new heights of development. This is just the beginning. We aim to implement the resolution unanimously passed in the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994, to reclaim remaining parts, such as Gilgit and Baltistan,” Singh said.
He termed the campaign of October 27, 1947, as the one for safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity as well as the safety of the people.
Singh said it was a campaign to protect the dreams and aspirations of the people of J&K.
He said that post-independence, the people of J&K were deprived of development and tranquility for decades, until the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the helm and abrogated Article 370, bringing a new era of peace and progress to J&K.
Singh said that earlier some anti-India elements used to disturb peace and harmony in the name of religion, but due to the persistent efforts of the government and the armed forces there was peace and tranquility in J&K.
“Terrorists have no religion. They are the enemies of humanity. Any violation of the fundamental rights of a human being is not acceptable in an ideal society. This has been our commitment. The doors of development and peace have now been opened in J&K and Ladakh with the people reaping the benefits of the welfare schemes of the Centre. There is unity among the people who are moving forward hand-in-hand,” he said.
Singh paid tributes to the heroes of the armed forces and the people of J&K who laid down their lives to protect the unity and integrity of the country.
He said that it was because of their valour and sacrifices that J&K remained an integral part of India and would continue to be in the future.
Singh said that despite several stumbling blocks, India had risen time and again due to the courage and sacrifices of its soldiers and was standing tall on the strong foundation laid by them.
“The greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall. The incident of 1947 is one such instance,” he said.
Singh said that it was the valour of the first Param Vir Chakra recipient, Major Somnath Sharma, who despite being injured led a company and saved the Srinagar airfield from the clutches of the enemy and in the process made the supreme sacrifice.
He also paid tributes to the other Gallantry Award winners like Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Lt Col Dewan Ranjit Rai saying that they gave away their lives to protect the motherland.
Singh said Major Somnath Sharma and other heroes would always remain a source of inspiration for every Indian and the nation would forever be indebted to their sacrifices.
He remembered former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik saying that as a pilot during the war, he made a valuable contribution to the movement of the troops.
Singh commended the crucial role played by the people of J&K saying that they had helped the armed forces in forcing the enemies to retreat and protect the sovereignty of the country.
He said that this ‘Shaurya Diwas’ allows the nation to remember the valour of the brave hearts and inspires the people to take the country to greater heights with unity and dedication.
“We are moving forward with the spirit of unity. We should resolve to fight together against any divisive forces which may come in the way of our development in the future,” Singh said.
The spokesman said that during the event, the replication of the historic event was organised to pay obeisance to the soldiers and people of J&K.
He said that Singh along with citizens witnessed the re-enactment of history, covering the violation of the ‘Standstill Agreement’ by Pakistan.
“The event also depicted the arrival of the Indian Army on October 27, 1947, to evict the Pakistani forces. A stunning airshow was organised by the Indian Air Force, which mesmerised the audience. The Next of Kin of war veterans, who travelled from across the country, were felicitated at the event,” the spokesman said.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, GOC-in-C, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen A D S Aujla also attended the event.