At Shaurya Diwas celebrations in Srinagar, Rajnath Singh pledges India will reclaim PoK

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said that the government aims to implement the resolution unanimously passed in the Parliament on February 22, 1994, to reclaim PoK.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations in Srinagar to commemorate the 75th year of air landing operations of the Indian Army in 1947, he pointed out that some areas illegally occupied by Pakistan were still devoid of progress.

“Pakistan is fully responsible for inhuman incidents against innocent Indians in PoK. In the times to come, Pakistan will face the result of its atrocities. Today, the region of J&K and Ladakh is touching new heights of development. This is just the beginning. We aim to implement the resolution unanimously passed in the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994, to reclaim remaining parts, such as Gilgit and Baltistan,” Singh said.

He termed the campaign of October 27, 1947, as the one for safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity as well as the safety of the people.