At space constrained GB Pant Hospital, child healthcare under duress

While the successive Governments over the past one decade have admitted the dire need of having a new, modern Children Hospital to cater to over 20 lakh pediatric population in Kashmir, it is yet to take the leap.

The 500-bedded Children Hospital at Bemina is ready and was inaugurated in December last year. A small team of doctors have also started an OPD at the new premises, but four months since then, the actual shifting of the hospital has not taken place.

An official in the Health and Medical Education Department said that the executing agency has not handed the hospital over to Government Medical College Srinagar yet.

He added that the equipment that the new hospital needs, including incubators and ventilators, are yet to be installed. “Some equipment has arrived and some is being procured. Once we get possession of the hospital, the equipment will be installed,” he said.