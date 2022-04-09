‘Athwas’ for Dal Lake rejuvenation | Community participation vital to conserve ecological heritage: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off 'Athwas', a unique partnership between citizens and authorities for the rejuvenation of Dal Lake. Underscoring that effective community participation is vital to develop and conserve ecological heritage, the Lt Governor said that the de-weeding and dredging will be conducted in collaboration with the citizens.

The Lt Governor further observed that dedicated efforts have been initiated in the last two years to clean Dal Lake, and for conservation and protection of other water bodies across J&K. In this year's budget, Rs 373 crore has been allocated for development and conservation of Dal and Nageen lakes, he said.