ATM guard’s killing | SIA carries out raids in south Kashmir districts

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, conducted fresh raids in south Kashmir districts in connection with the killing of an ATM guard in Pulwama in February this year.

The fresh searches were carried out in a case FIR No 14/2023 of Police Station Litter, Pulwama.

The case pertains to the killing of a bank ATM guard, Sanjay Sharma at Achan, Pulwama.

“Today's pre-dawn operation marks the fourth round of searches conducted by the SIA ever since it took over the investigation of the case from Police in Pulwama,” the SIA, an anti-terror body of J&K Police, said here.

The SIA said that the searches were conducted by seven special teams in compliance with the warrant issued by the Special Designated Court.

It said that some vital evidence in the shape of mobile devices and incriminating documents had been seized.

“Today's operation extended to three locations of Anantnag, three locations of Shopian, and one location of Pulwama district,” the SIA said.

It reiterated that the case would be submitted for judicial determination very soon.

The SIA also reiterated its commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure the harshest punishment to all those involved in the gruesome killing of Sanjay Sharma.