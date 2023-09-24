Atmosphere of hope, confidence in country: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that there was an atmosphere of hope and confidence in the country, as every citizen was feeling proud of the achievements of the country.
Virtually flagging off nine Vande Bharat trains, which would boost connectivity across 11 states – Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, PM Modi also referred to the successes of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions.
“Similarly, the G20 Summit's success has showcased India's strength of democracy, demography, and diversity,” he said.
The PM said that everyone knows that several railway stations had not been developed for the past several years.
“Works to develop these stations are underway. All the stations that will be developed in the next 25 years (what the government claims as Amrit Kaal) will be called Amrit Bharat stations," he said. "The nine Vande Bharat Express trains being launched today will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism across India."
Modi said that 25 Vande Bharat trains were already running, now nine more would be added to them.
“The popularity of Vande Bharat trains is constantly rising. Over 1,11,00,000 passengers have already travelled on them,” he said.
The PM claimed that the current speed and scale of infrastructure development in the country was exactly matching the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.
He said that the day was not far when Vande Bharat would connect every part of the country.
The new trains that were flagged off are Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar- Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, and Jamnagar- Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.
“These Vande Bharat trains would be the fastest trains along the routes of their operation and would help save considerable time for the passengers,” official sources said.