Atmosphere of hope, confidence in country: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that there was an atmosphere of hope and confidence in the country, as every citizen was feeling proud of the achievements of the country.

Virtually flagging off nine Vande Bharat trains, which would boost connectivity across 11 states – Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, PM Modi also referred to the successes of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions.

“Similarly, the G20 Summit's success has showcased India's strength of democracy, demography, and diversity,” he said.

The PM said that everyone knows that several railway stations had not been developed for the past several years.

“Works to develop these stations are underway. All the stations that will be developed in the next 25 years (what the government claims as Amrit Kaal) will be called Amrit Bharat stations," he said. "The nine Vande Bharat Express trains being launched today will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism across India."