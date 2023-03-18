ATS Gujarat officials stationed in Kashmir to investigate high profile conman case

Srinagar: To investigate the case of the high profile Gujarat conman in Kashmir, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat has sent a team of officers to Kashmir.
A top security official told Greater Kashmir that a team of ATS Gujarat including an Inspector and a Sub Inspector questioned Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman from Gujarat who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
"The team arrived three days ago and are likely to stay here for a few more days to continue questioning of the conman," the official said.
The conman, who has been operating in the region for several months, has reportedly duped several locals using various fraudulent schemes.
"The team of ATS is trying to gather evidence and track down the conman. Till now they have been able to retrieve some forged orders and other documents from his (conman) possession," the officer said.
On Friday, Patel had been sent for judicial custody.
"He is presently lodged at Central Jail Srinagar and is being questioned there for the last few days," the top security official said.
Police has registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means.
Patel, through his fraudulent means, managed his stay in Room No 1107 at Hotel Lalit and was spotted at various sensitive locations like the Line of Control (LoC) in his videos and pictures, which went viral on various social media networking sites.
"His (Patel) visit to LoC and other sensitive areas is a matter of serious concern," a top security official said.
Besides ATS investigations, J&K Police is also investigating the case at all levels and questioning the conman separately.
"Investigations are underway and there will soon be some breakthrough," the official said.
He said action would be taken against the officials who would be found involved in having helped the conman.
"Whether they were helping him intentionally or was it a mistake in dispatching their duties, action will be taken against them," the top security official said.