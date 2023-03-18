ATS Gujarat officials stationed in Kashmir to investigate high profile conman case

Srinagar: To investigate the case of the high profile Gujarat conman in Kashmir, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat has sent a team of officers to Kashmir.

A top security official told Greater Kashmir that a team of ATS Gujarat including an Inspector and a Sub Inspector questioned Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman from Gujarat who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

"The team arrived three days ago and are likely to stay here for a few more days to continue questioning of the conman," the official said.

The conman, who has been operating in the region for several months, has reportedly duped several locals using various fraudulent schemes.