Attack cowardice, perpetrators will be brought to book: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the Narwal blasts on Saturday and said that such dastardly acts manifested the desperation and cowardice of the perpetrators who would be brought to book.
An official spokesperson said that senior Police officials briefed the LG about the blast and on the state of investigation.
He called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible.
“Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the LG told the security officials.
He offered heartfelt sympathies to those injured.
The LG also announced relief of Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident.
He said that the administration would ensure best possible treatment and extend every help the families require.