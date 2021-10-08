Attacks on civilians aimed at dividing communities: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The recent attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were aimed at creating a wedge between communities and it is the responsibility of the majority community to give a sense of security to our brothers, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Friday.

He made an earnest appeal to members of the minority communities in Kashmir to not allow a repeat of what happened in the 1990s by leaving their homes.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the residence of slain school principal Supinder Kour at Aloochi Bagh here, Abdullah also criticised the administration for failing to apprehend the attacks.