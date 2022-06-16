Attempts hurting nation’s integrity to get Armed Forces’ befitting reply: Rajnath Singh

Later, Rajnath Singh interacted with the personnel of the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police.

Addressing the personnel, he commended them for fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently even in challenging situations, describing their valour and zeal as remarkable.

He lauded the security personnel for serving the country with indomitable courage & dedication and instilling the sense of national pride in the people, especially the youth.

“Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of Armed Forces, BSF, CRPF & J&K Police, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in the state recently. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts.

But, our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself. The Nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation,” the Defence Minister said.