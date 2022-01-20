Attend Republic Day function in Jammu as official duty: J&K Govt to officials

Jammu: J&K government on Thursday asked its all officials stationed at Jammu, including those from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), to attend the main Republic Day function, to be presided over by the Lieutenant Governor at M A Stadium, as ‘official duty’.

Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, in a circular, has asked all Heads of the Departments (HoDs) and the Chief Executives of PSUs to ensure their own as well as their subordinates’ participation in the function.