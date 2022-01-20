Attend Republic Day function in Jammu as official duty: J&K Govt to officials

Jammu: J&K government on Thursday asked its all officials stationed at Jammu, including those from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), to attend the main Republic Day function, to be presided over by the Lieutenant Governor at M A Stadium, as ‘official duty’.
Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, in a circular, has asked all Heads of the Departments (HoDs) and the Chief Executives of PSUs to ensure their own as well as their subordinates’ participation in the function.
“The main function of the Republic Day - 2022 is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where the Lieutenant Governor will preside over the function and take the salute. All officers or officials of the government and Public Sector Undertakings, stationed at Jammu, are called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty,” read GAD circular.
“All Heads of the Departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings shall ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function,” it further read.