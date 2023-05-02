Australian Ambassador Barry O’Farrell calls on LG

Srinagar: Australian Ambassador Barry O’Farrell and Second Secretary Jack Taylor met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss a range of issues at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting discussed development in J&K and investment opportunities, particularly in the horticulture and food processing sector. He said that the discussions also focused on areas of interest, including technology, renewable energy, and tourism.

The LG highlighted the importance of the upcoming G20 summit in Srinagar as an opportunity to showcase the region’s economic potential and ongoing efforts to enhance international investment.

The discussions also touched upon bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.