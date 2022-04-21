Authorities cannot withdraw reservation certificate without hearing concerned person: HC

It is because of this reason, formal order of appointment in favour of these persons were not issued by the appointing authority. In response to the stand taken by the authorities, the court said once a reserved category certificate is issued by the competent authority in favour of a person, the same can only be withdrawn by the appellate authority in the exercise of powers conferred upon it under Section 18 of the Act of 2004. “ Such power can be exercised only after giving reasonable opportunity of being heard to the person concerned,” it said.

The Court said the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner, thus, falls within the purview of Section 18 of the Act of 2004 and, therefore, would be null and void being passed in violation of the Proviso appended to Section 18.

“That apart, it is trite law that a person cannot be deprived of his vested right without first complying with the principles of natural justice… The Legislature in its wisdom has made this principle a part of Section 18 and, therefore, is required to be mandatorily complied with,” Court said.