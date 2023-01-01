Authorities mull setting up maternity and childcare hospital in Baramulla

Baramulla: Much to the delight of the people of north Kashmir, J&K administration is mulling to set up a maternity and childcare hospital in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The hospital is likely to come up at the place of the old hospital building which has around 34 kanal land and has been abandoned ever since the old hospital was shifted to a new place at Kanth Bagh Baramulla.

Officials said that it would be a 100-bedded and first of its kind maternity and childcare hospital in north Kashmir.

The hospital would be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.