Authorities urge travellers to follow COVID SOPs at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: Amid the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases among the travellers, a well-knit team is working at the Srinagar International Airport to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are followed by the passengers .
As per the Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar the officials of the AAI, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and officials from private airline companies have been asked to ensure that passengers travelling at the Srinagar Airport wear the protective face mask and follow social distancing.
It may be mentioned that the terminal building, where the passengers check-in and check-out, and the apron area, where an aircraft is parked at the Srinagar Airport are controlled by the AAI.
As per the AAI, station managers of private airlines has been asked that SOPs be followed in letter and spirit.
Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director, AAI, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh said the strict observance of guidelines are being followed after the Union Aviation Ministry has been focusing on SOPs. Singh said making surprise checks inside the airport terminal for the last few days has helped to keep a check on SOP violations.
“The members have been trying to create awareness on the importance of facemasks and social distancing among travellers. In case any of the passengers show resistance to wearing masks, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the violators” Singh said.
Singh said in view of the increase in the number of flights to and from Srinagar, the number of booths conducting COVID-19 tests has been increased. “We have staff working for extended hours at the testing booths as there are flights operating till 8 pm now,” Singh said.
It may be mentioned that the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole had last month directed for crowd control at Srinagar Airport.
Speaking with Greater Kashmir, the Div Com said if the need arises the number of COVID-19 testing booths at the Srinagar Airport will be increased. Pole said the number of Covid-19 positive cases reported from the Srinagar Airport “mostly involves the returnees”. “Apart from the tourists, the number of returnees from Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka has been comprising the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases among travellers at the Srinagar Airport,” Pole said.
As many as 9000 travellers at the Srinagar International Airport arrive daily and many have been testing positive for COVID-19. The airport witnesses operations of almost 40 commercial flights every day and has seen almost 2.5 million passenger footfall last year.
As per AAI data, the annual footfalls of passengers at Srinagar is expected to increase from the current 2.5 million passengers to 5.2 million passengers per annum.