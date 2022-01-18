Authorities urge travellers to follow COVID SOPs at Srinagar Airport

It may be mentioned that the terminal building, where the passengers check-in and check-out, and the apron area, where an aircraft is parked at the Srinagar Airport are controlled by the AAI.

As per the AAI, station managers of private airlines has been asked that SOPs be followed in letter and spirit.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director, AAI, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh said the strict observance of guidelines are being followed after the Union Aviation Ministry has been focusing on SOPs. Singh said making surprise checks inside the airport terminal for the last few days has helped to keep a check on SOP violations.