AUTOMOBILE POPULATION EXPLOSION | Vehicles in J&K double in 7 years

Jammu: The vehicle numbers in J&K have doubled in seven years, up from 12 lakh in 2015 to 24 lakh in 2022, authorities said Wednesday.

They said that the commercial and private vehicle numbers had increased to 24 lakh in 2022 from 12 lakh in 2014-15.

However, the authorities said that the fatalities were almost stagnant due to the strict implementation rules.

Meanwhile, the authorities have introduced Integrated Road Accident Database (i-RAD) application which has revolutionised the road safety measures and improved the coordination between the different departments, medical reports, and identification of the black spots of road accidents to end the repeated road accidents and protect the lives of the commuters.