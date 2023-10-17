Autumn getaway turns into snowy surprise for tourists in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Gulmarg, the picturesque ski resort nestled in north Kashmir transformed into a winter wonderland on Tuesday as an unexpected early snowfall blanketed the region, delighting tourists and locals alike.
Tourists from all corners of the world were treated to a breathtaking spectacle as snowflakes gently kissed the earth, turning Gulmarg into a mesmerising paradise.
This early snowfall has set the stage for an exciting winter season and sparked a sense of jubilation among the visitors who arrived for what they thought would be a regular autumn getaway.
Gulmarg has always been a hub of winter sports activities, particularly skiing, and tourists eagerly await this time of the year.
The early snowfall has sparked optimism among tourism and travel industry players who are anticipating a thriving season ahead.
Describing the magical moment, Anmol, a tourist experiencing his first snowfall, said, “This is the first time in my life that I am witnessing a snowfall, and I loved it. I can't wait to tell all my friends and family to visit Kashmir. It's pure magic to be amidst Kashmir’s beautiful landscapes.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Anjali Sharma, another tourist hailing from Bangalore, said, “Witnessing the snowfall in Gulmarg is pure bliss; this memory will remain etched in my mind forever. Kashmir is the most beautiful place in the world. People should visit Kashmir instead of Switzerland, as it boasts stunning locales and, above all, the warm hospitality of the local people."
The unexpected early snowfall has also brought smiles to the faces of local tour and travel stakeholders.
Arshid Ahmad, a seasoned tour guide, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “It's a good sign that this season has seen an early snowfall in Gulmarg. This means that snow will accumulate quickly, paving the way for the resumption of winter sports activities, which will draw huge crowds and bring us good business.”
The local hoteliers are also optimistic about recording a prosperous business season.
This year, the tourism industry in Kashmir has experienced a remarkable resurgence post-COVID, with a significant increase in the number of tourists flocking to Kashmir, shattering all previous records of tourist footfall.
Gulmarg, often translated as the ‘Meadow of Flowers’, is encircled by snow-capped peaks, and its pristine beauty is legendary.
With this surprise snowfall, Gulmarg is all set to cast its spell on tourists once again, promising an enchanting winter season filled with adventure and unforgettable memories.