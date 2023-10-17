Autumn getaway turns into snowy surprise for tourists in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Gulmarg, the picturesque ski resort nestled in north Kashmir transformed into a winter wonderland on Tuesday as an unexpected early snowfall blanketed the region, delighting tourists and locals alike.

Tourists from all corners of the world were treated to a breathtaking spectacle as snowflakes gently kissed the earth, turning Gulmarg into a mesmerising paradise.

This early snowfall has set the stage for an exciting winter season and sparked a sense of jubilation among the visitors who arrived for what they thought would be a regular autumn getaway.

Gulmarg has always been a hub of winter sports activities, particularly skiing, and tourists eagerly await this time of the year.