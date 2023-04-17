Avalanche buries 2 trucks on Zojila Pass; drivers rescued

Kargil: An avalanche hit Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Kargil National Highway on Monday, burying two trucks under it.

Officials said that the avalanche struck Shaitani Nalla at Zojila at 9 am on Monday and buried two trucks, which rolled down into a deep gorge.

They said that Police, BRO officials, and Army quickly swung into action and rescued injured drivers.

The two critically injured drivers and one with minor injuries were referred to Drass for treatment.

This is the second day when an avalanche hit Zojila Pass.