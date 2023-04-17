Avalanche buries 2 trucks on Zojila Pass; drivers rescued

Kargil: An avalanche hit Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Kargil National Highway on Monday, burying two trucks under it.
Officials said that the avalanche struck Shaitani Nalla at Zojila at 9 am on Monday and buried two trucks, which rolled down into a deep gorge.
They said that Police, BRO officials, and Army quickly swung into action and rescued injured drivers.
The two critically injured drivers and one with minor injuries were referred to Drass for treatment.
This is the second day when an avalanche hit Zojila Pass.
On Sunday, an avalanche occurred near Shaitani Nallah, burying at least five vehicles including trucks and a private vehicle under it.
All the drivers and passengers escaped safely and were rescued by the Police and BRO officials.
Meanwhile, in view of repetitive huge avalanches on the Srinagar-Kargil road, immediate widening of road needs to be done.
Due to the widening work, traffic on the Srinagar-Kargil National Highway would remain suspended on April 18th and 19.
Traffic Police, Kashmir in an advisory, has advised people to plan their journey accordingly.