Avalanche hits Army patrol in Ladakh; 1 dead, 3 missing

Srinagar: A powerful avalanche hit an Army patrol party at Mount Kun near the Kargil-Zanskar Highway leaving a soldier dead while three others went missing.

The incident happened on Sunday morning and so far one body has been recovered.

Sources in the Army said that the avalanche hit an Army party when they were in the area on a normal patrol.

Mount Kun Peak is the highest peak in the Zanskar range and an integral part of the Nun-Kun a twin-summit mountain massif separated from each other by a high snowy plateau of 4 km.

“The Army party comprised personnel from High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Army Adventure Wing of the Army who were hit by the avalanche,” sources said. “The body of a soldier was recovered in the initial rescue operation.”