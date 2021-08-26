Aviation ministry asks J&K, others to slash tax on ATF

In fact, the aviation sector has a high output multiplier of 3.25 and employment multiplier of 6.1.

An official at Srinagar Airport said that the revenue generated by the UT through this tax is insignificant compared to gains that Kashmir tourism could earn by slashing it, as would hopefully bring huge tourist inflow.

Kashmir’s tourism is often hit by the soaring airfares during the peak season, so much so that intending visitors prefer to visit foreign countries.

Earlier this year, a Parliamentary panel also stated that the airfares to J&K during peak season go “equivalent” to those on foreign destinations as a result of which people prefer visiting foreign countries.

In its report, the department-related Parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had said: "Exorbitant price of air tickets is a major dampener. Escalating airfares of 'low cost' carriers during the peak season are a major deterrent to increasing footfall in the region. The airfares are equivalent to that of the nearby foreign destinations and given the sensitivity of the region, tourists would prefer to visit nearby foreign destinations at the same airfare rather than visit J&K."