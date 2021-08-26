Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

The prime minister said the new rules will tremendously help start-ups and youth working in this sector.

“It will open up new possibilities for innovation and business. It will help leverage India's strengths in innovation, technology and engineering to make India a drone hub,” he mentioned.

The fee, according to the new rules, has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone.

For example, the fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced for Rs 3,000 (for a large drone) to Rs 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years.

The rules have also abolished the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation and student remote pilot licence.

Other approvals such as unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number and certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness have also been abolished, according to Drone Rules, 2021.

No flight permission will be required for up to 400 feet in "green zones" and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter, the new rules stated.

"Green zones" are the airspace up to a vertical distance of 400 feet that have not been designated as red zone or yellow zone in the airspace map.