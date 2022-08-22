Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Monday said that people should avoid talking to unknown Pakistanis.
An officer directly connected with an SIA investigation on being asked about the revelation of the methods of Pakistan-based handlers said, “Youth in Kashmir must understand that talking to Pakistan-based unknown persons itself is the biggest danger now.”
He said that the parents should advise their school and college-going children and other young persons who are self-employed or are waiting for gainful employment to “avoid talking to unknown Pakistan-based persons like the plague”.