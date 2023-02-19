Awaam Ki Awaaz | 25 states played as 1 team in Khelo India at Gulmarg: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday stated that the sports could bring about positive change and recently concluded Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg demonstrated it as 25 states played as one team to promote winter sports in the country.

He stated this while highlighting the successful conduct of the third Khelo India National Winter Games in this month’s ‘Awaam ki Awaaz.’

The Lieutenant Governor, in his monthly programme, also shared the inspirational and exemplary success stories of women and young achievers of J&K UT.

“Sport can bring about positive transformation. Recently concluded Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg showed that 25 states were playing as one team. And they push forward the growth of winter sports in the country,” said the Lieutenant Governor.