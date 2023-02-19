Awaam Ki Awaaz | 25 states played as 1 team in Khelo India at Gulmarg: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday stated that the sports could bring about positive change and recently concluded Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg demonstrated it as 25 states played as one team to promote winter sports in the country.
He stated this while highlighting the successful conduct of the third Khelo India National Winter Games in this month’s ‘Awaam ki Awaaz.’
The Lieutenant Governor, in his monthly programme, also shared the inspirational and exemplary success stories of women and young achievers of J&K UT.
“Sport can bring about positive transformation. Recently concluded Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg showed that 25 states were playing as one team. And they push forward the growth of winter sports in the country,” said the Lieutenant Governor.
He congratulated the players from Jammu and Kashmir for their excellent performance in the winter games.
“The International Women’s Day next month will provide an opportunity to the society to celebrate women's achievements, recognize challenges, and ensure women's rights in every sphere. Let us come together and salute the spirit of Nari Shakti,” said the Lieutenant Governor.
Lauding the grit and determination of Kritika Khanna of Jammu, the first female para rower of India, LG Sinha said, “She is a true champion, unstoppable as an athlete and an inspiration to others.”
The Lieutenant Governor made a special mention of Sonika Sharma from Kathua and called her the iconic manifestation of successful women entrepreneurs. Her successful dairy business was inspiring budding female entrepreneurs across the UT, he added.
“Masrat Jan's career is full of opportunities, challenges and success. Her determination to set up a diagnostic lab while battling through odds reflects her strong belief in Nari Shakti,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He lauded the efforts of Zamrooda Ali for reviving traditional craft. Zamrooda Ali has emerged as a successful entrepreneur and working as a master artisan. She has set up a crewel embroidery training centre at her home in Badamwari, Srinagar.
Sharing the hard work and determination of Parveen Sangral from Samba for dedicating her life to charity and humanitarian work, the Lieutenant Governor said that Parveen, through her NGO, Muskaan Foundation, was helping people from all walks of life and transforming the lives of those in need.
Sandeep Razdan and Ajay Sharma from Kathua with their e-commerce venture under Aroma Mission emerged as the new age entrepreneurs by harnessing the government support and complementing it with their inventiveness, observed LG Sinha.
Stressing that convergence of schemes could improve livelihood security, the Lieutenant Governor shared the success story of Puneet Sharma from Nowshera who benefitted from inter-sectoral approaches of Rajouri district administration to set up milk processing units in rural areas. Such synergies would enable youth entrepreneurs and facilitate sustainable development, he said.
The Lieutenant Governor shared the suggestions of Rohit Khajuria from Billawar; Shopian’s Mudasir Farooq Mir and Ovais Karni from Anantnag regarding an integrated policy of postings, development of apple village, reforms in government schools and government intervention on hand-holding of NGOs working in the field of social welfare.
He also shared inputs of Ishaan Gupta from Hiranagar, Kathua for the promotion of the new age concept ‘food trucks’ in Jammu and Kashmir for young entrepreneurs; Manzoor Ahmad from Srinagar on the eco-conservation, restoration and preservation of Gilsar-Khushal Sar and other lake ecosystems in the Valley and Sushant Sambyal and Gaurav Salathia from Samba who recommended various ways for the maintenance of ‘vertical gardens’ under the Smart City Mission.
LG Sinha asked the concerned departments and officers to convert the valuable suggestions into action. “The active participation of the individual and the community can accelerate socio-economic growth. Our collective effort can help the society to prosper,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He urged the youth to utilize the maximum benefits of the government schemes like Mission Youth, Rural Livelihood Mission to realize their full potential and make their dreams a reality.