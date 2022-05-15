‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ | Climate change reminding us to restore delicate balance of nature: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha dedicated the 14th Edition of the ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to all those Citizens and Panchayats of J&K which have stepped forward with a strong resolve for the revival of Traditional Water Bodies.

The radio programme was aired today on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the UT and broadcast on DD Kashmir.

Every person is the custodian of the Earth & its resources and the efforts being made by them will prove helpful in balancing both Economic Development and Environment, the Lt Governor observed in his opening remarks.