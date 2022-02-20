Awaam ki Awaaz | Contribute to shape future of this beautiful UT: LG to people

Last year, education in the post-Covid phase had to prioritise health and now, with the cases on decline, opening of schools and creation of Happiness Zones, we are aiming to facilitate an interactive environment that was missing in the online mode of classes.

Responding to the suggestions of Naveed Ahmad from Baramulla; Umair Hassan; Zahoor Indraabi from Kulgam ; Rishu Gupta and Muhammad Iqbal pertaining to expansion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the UT; introduction of Philosophy subject in post-graduation in Kashmir University; development of Aharbal as offbeat iconic tourist site of J&K with better facilities, promotion and branding and involvement of local community; promoting Financial Literacy and launching special drive to facilitate delivery of financial services, respectively, the Lt Governor passed directions to the concerned departments and officials to take necessary measures on the valuable insights received from the citizens and incorporate them in their policies.