‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ Determined to enhance country’s position at world stage: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated the 16th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the citizens who are working for the betterment of the society and nation building.

Jan Bhagidari, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Good Governance, Police-public Cooperation, Reviving Heritage, Women Entrepreneurs were among the focus areas of this month’s episode of Awaam ki Awaaz programme which was aired today on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the UT and also broadcast on DD Kashmir.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provides the perfect opportunity for new dreams, new resolve to bring about peace, prosperity and all-round progress in the country. As the cradle of civilization, we are determined to further enhance the country's position at the world stage, the Lt Governor said.

He complimented the District level administrations for invoking the spirit of public-participation in the government working among the masses.