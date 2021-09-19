‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’| Govt committed to return, rehab of displaced communities: LG

The Lt Governor informed that the government is conscious of the need and is determined to promote the forgotten and local languages through a comprehensive program, an official handout said.

He also spoke on the existing arrangement whereby the scholars are provided with adequate opportunities to read and research on the Sharda script at both the State Archives and the State libraries in both Jammu and Srinagar.

The Lt Governor emphasized that the UT administration is committed to providing training, mentoring and intensive capacity building through initiatives like SAATH and UMEED, primarily aimed at reinforcing the rural women enterprise. There are schemes like KARKHANDAR which are aimed at giving a fresh impetus to the training in handicraft sector in the UT.

These initiatives gain strength from the suggestions of Chander Kumar Bhushan from Ramnagar and Dr. Arif from Srinagar, who make an interesting case for the promotion of handicrafts and the revival of Copper Utensils Small scale industry of the valley, respectively.

To a suggestion from Prof. Geer Mohammad Ishaq from Srinagar who had delved upon some of the most thought-provoking steps related to reforms in school education, the Lt Governor underlined the indispensable need for inculcating the problem-solving skills, logical, creative and scientific temper in the children in the realm of education in post covid scenario.

He also outlined the efforts of the Department of School Education which is working continuously on the lines of the New National Education Policy.

On the issue of Infrastructural delays and approvals, and the need for climatic specific construction techniques highlighted by Vickey Mattoo, the Lt Governor said that since last August, a total of 21,943 projects have been completed and with the incorporation of many best practices, a new era of Accelerated Project Finalization and Approval has been ushered in J&K. These decisions are based on adoption of innovative techniques in the project execution, discussions with the stakeholders and engaging with the best minds of the fields and are aimed at reforming and streamlining the process of infrastructural development in JK.

To the ideas of Muzamil Mir and Tanveer of Bandipora, and Sumit Puri of Jammu, all talking about the need for streamlining and speeding up the process of recruitment of youth, the Lt Governor added that the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has recently constituted the Accelerated Recruitment Committee that has been set up and instructed to fast track the pace of recruitments which suffered on account of the pandemic. He also focused on the aims, objectives, and gains of the Mission Youth under which a new program has been launched to develop 75 tourist villages and provide financial assistance of Rs. 10 Lakh to the Self Help Groups of youth. Also, the roadmap of initiative like BACK TO VILLAGE, HAUSLA, TEJASWINI, UMEED, SAATH were also laid out, all of which aim at creating an ecosystem of women entrepreneurs in the UT so that a system of true financial independence can be established.