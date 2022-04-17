‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ | Govt committed to welfare of poor, marginalised sections: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this month’s “Awaam ki Awaaz” programme shared the motivational and inspiring stories of the UT’s Change-makers, who are rendering selfless service to the society. The Lt Governor also acknowledged and appreciated the invaluable suggestions and ideas received from the citizens and assured objective actions on the same.

During the latest episode of the radio programme, the Lt Governor called upon the people to play their important role and complement government’s efforts toward building a developed and prosperous new Jammu & Kashmir.

"We are committed to the welfare of the poor, the marginalized and the vulnerable sections of the society," said the Lt Governor “Various new initiatives have given wings to a common man's dreams. A promising future awaits Jammu & Kashmir”, the Lt Governor added.