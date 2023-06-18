Awaam Ki Awaaz | J&K witnessing its golden period: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing its golden period.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, the LG said, “This is the golden period for J&K. The entire society should become one mind, one soul and work together to make their dreams come true in Amrit Kaal. We have to move forward unitedly and remove every hurdle on the path leading to the holistic development of Jammu Kashmir.”
He highlighted the efforts of the J&K government to encourage citizen’s participation in governance and work with commitment towards nation building.
“Awaam Ki Awaaz is transforming creative ideas of people into realities. If there is a change in our thinking and deep sense of purpose for the prosperity of all and preservation of cultural heritage, then nothing can stop the progress of a modern society,” Sinha said.
He said that it was important that social upliftment, human welfare, and nation building become top priority for every individual.
“In both rural and urban areas there is a need to isolate the elements holding the J&K back, so that the creative forces of the society can work as a cohesive group towards the shared goal of making India the new economic powerhouse of the world,” the LG said.
Sharing the inspirational success stories of women heroes and green warriors, he appreciated the effort of a Sopore girl Mufara Majeed in building a solar-powered boat and her dedication to combat climate change and to promote green development.
“These individual small steps will make big changes in the journey of sustainable development,” Sinha said. “Women are the most ideal architects of society. Their strong resolve, grit and capabilities act as a strong foundation for the progress of the nation and the society.”
He said that the women of Kheral village of Reasi had formed Duggar Dhani Self Help Group in collaboration with the district administration, JKRLM, and J&K Tourism and their success was a good indicator to J&K’s socio-economic growth and women empowerment.
“Syed Darakshan of Budgam is the epitome of strength and courage. As head of 10-member women self-help artisans group, she is scripting a success story by innovative designs, packaging, and marketing,” the LG said.
He said that the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in J&K had the potential to create their own space in the global market.
Sinha directed the Rural Livelihood Mission, district administration, J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, Industries and Commerce Department and all the stakeholders to make the efforts in an integrated manner.
He made a special mention of Para-Archer, Sheetal Devi saying that she was a true champion and an inspiration to others.
“Her achievement at the Para Archery World Ranking Tournament has given new dreams and aspirations to the youth and strength to J&K,” the LG said.
He lauded the significant contribution of Panchayats of J&K in conservation, rejuvenation, and protection of water bodies.
“Mission Amrit Sarovar has witnessed enthusiastic response in all the Panchayats of Jammu Kashmir and it is also a vindication of our steadfast commitment to revive the water bodies. It is a symbol of resurgent J&K and strength of Jan-Bhagidari,” Sinha said.
He impressed upon all the Panchayats to engage in a healthy competition to build the most beautiful Amrit Sarovar.
“Three outstanding Panchayats should be selected and honoured on the Independence Day through online voting on MyGov J&K,” the LG said.
He congratulated the people of J&K for successfully conducting the G20 meeting last month.
“We have received overwhelming response, especially, from youth regarding promotion of tourism,” Sinha said.
He made a special mention of Budgam’s Arifa Ara, Javed Ahmed from Anantnag, and Kishtwar’s Abhishek Sharma for their valuable suggestions regarding raising public awareness about environment-friendly products and promotion of plastic substitutes like jute bags and corn starch bags in market, strengthening of facilities for persons with disabilities at prominent tourist locations, and promotion of adventure tourism and water sports.
The LG also shared the inputs received from Anantnag’s Shahid Hussain Rather, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani from Budgam, and Abrar Mir from Doda pertaining to reforms in the fisheries sector and its impact on tourism, promotion of eco-tourism, and generic medicines.
Speaking on the preparations made for Amarnath Yatra that is starting from July 1, he called for active participation of every citizen.
“This yatra is also a symbol of the welfare of humanity, upliftment of all sections of the society, and exchange of new ideas. Local economy and employment opportunities are also linked to this yatra,” Sinha said. “Since ages, the entire society and followers of all sects come together to welcome the devotees from different parts of the country. Active participation of all the citizens will definitely make this year’s yatra and festivity of culture and spirituality successful.”
He also called upon the educational institutions, organisations, prominent personalities, and all the stakeholders for making every section of the society aware about the benefits of yoga and encourage them to adopt yoga as an internal part of their lives.
“On this Yoga Day, let us celebrate the sense of oneness with society and the world. Yoga helps to keep the mind and body healthy, stress-free and inspires us to live a balanced and happy life,” the LG said.