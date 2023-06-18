Awaam Ki Awaaz | J&K witnessing its golden period: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing its golden period.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, the LG said, “This is the golden period for J&K. The entire society should become one mind, one soul and work together to make their dreams come true in Amrit Kaal. We have to move forward unitedly and remove every hurdle on the path leading to the holistic development of Jammu Kashmir.”

He highlighted the efforts of the J&K government to encourage citizen’s participation in governance and work with commitment towards nation building.

“Awaam Ki Awaaz is transforming creative ideas of people into realities. If there is a change in our thinking and deep sense of purpose for the prosperity of all and preservation of cultural heritage, then nothing can stop the progress of a modern society,” Sinha said.